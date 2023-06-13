Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 965.4% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NANX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,266. Nanophase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.