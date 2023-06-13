Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.
NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
