Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $19.37 Million Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429,768 shares during the period. DHI Group comprises 1.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DHI Group worth $19,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHX opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

