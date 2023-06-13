Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,596 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 160,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

