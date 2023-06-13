Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $24.83 Million Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,723 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $24,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 343,708 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,390,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 652,451 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,353. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
