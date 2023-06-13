Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,987 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Aura Biosciences worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 109,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

AURA opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

