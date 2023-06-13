Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 529,653 Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 529,653 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.69% of Acer Therapeutics worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

