Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 20,505 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare comprises about 0.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.66% of Viemed Healthcare worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 735.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.80 million, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

