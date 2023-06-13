Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 2,624,269 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,624,269 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Curis worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Curis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Curis by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Curis Stock Performance

CRIS opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.