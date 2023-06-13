Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 294,996 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,968,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294,996 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fortress Biotech worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 851,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

