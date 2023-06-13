Nantahala Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 292,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Daktronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 52.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAKT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

