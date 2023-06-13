Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$24.50 at Scotiabank

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$825.84 million and a PE ratio of 80.43. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$18.25 and a 12 month high of C$25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.29.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

