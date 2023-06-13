Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $114.66 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $114.66 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,978.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00298385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00526209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00405623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003855 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,665,198,397 coins and its circulating supply is 41,086,842,646 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

