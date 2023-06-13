Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $490.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $436.34 and last traded at $433.32, with a volume of 1370291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.97.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NFLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.86.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.73. The company has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

