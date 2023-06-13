Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NML stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,957. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Insider Transactions at Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

In other Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,367,606.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 58,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $383,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 328,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,751.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 42.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure & Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

