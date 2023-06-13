NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NeuroMetrix stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

