New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

