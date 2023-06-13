Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Short Interest Down 47.5% in May

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 2,983.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 688,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 666,379 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 359,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 1,814.2% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 512,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

