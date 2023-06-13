Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Has $21.35 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,445 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 12.0% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

