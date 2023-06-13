Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 3.7% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

ET opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

