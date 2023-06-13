Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $78.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRS. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.46.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. 1,193,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

