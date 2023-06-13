Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $57,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.06. 240,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

