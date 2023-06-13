Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.76

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.76 and last traded at $173.60, with a volume of 9581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,885,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

