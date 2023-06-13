Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.51. The company had a trading volume of 357,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $147.60. The company has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

