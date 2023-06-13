NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTDTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTT DATA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NTDTY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.