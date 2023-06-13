Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Down 48.5% in May

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 66,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,777. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $294.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.37.
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
