Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Down 48.5% in May

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 66,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,777. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $294.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

