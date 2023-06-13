Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NVG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 116,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,821. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after buying an additional 550,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

