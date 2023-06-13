Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

JCE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 25,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

