Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
JCE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 25,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.97.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
