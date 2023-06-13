Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 11,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.