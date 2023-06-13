Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 33,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,480. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 153,371 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

