Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 82,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,263. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 493,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

