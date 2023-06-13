Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,684. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

