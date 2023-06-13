Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

