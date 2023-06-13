Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) is Deer Park Road Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Deer Park Road Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the quarter. Ocwen Financial comprises 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 10.75% of Ocwen Financial worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.63 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

