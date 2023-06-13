Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.