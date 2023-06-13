OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.81 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $77.81 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

