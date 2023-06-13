Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Up 580.0% in May

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OLNCF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.42. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It operates through the following segments: Forged, Electronic, and Investment casting components. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry, brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry, inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry, links and head caps for the military sector, and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

