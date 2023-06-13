OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $76,055.40 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

