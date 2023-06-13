OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.