Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 466,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 35.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Open Lending by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Open Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

