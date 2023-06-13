Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.30

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 86712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.