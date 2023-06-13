Orbler 24-Hour Volume Tops $202,599.89 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $182.67 million and approximately $202,599.89 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

