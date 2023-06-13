Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $138.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OC. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

