Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $332,403.45 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00299138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00537314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.67 or 0.00408640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,476,589 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

