Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

