Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

