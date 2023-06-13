Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $708,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

