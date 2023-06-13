Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

DE stock opened at $387.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.81. The company has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

