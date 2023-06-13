Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.48.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

