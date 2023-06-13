Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $24.54.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
