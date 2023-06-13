Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.